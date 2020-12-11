Notable Names

West Irondequoit resident joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners, an accounting firm based in Pittsford, recently hired Rob Spatola, of West Irondequoit, as consulting manager.

Spatola is responsible for managing strategic consulting engagements and providing advisory services to clients, as well as supporting firm growth initiatives.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as controller for Glazer Properties. He was controller at Johnstone Supply of Central New York and held advisory positions at other public accounting firms.

Spatola earned his master’s degree in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.

Fairport resident wins Rising Star Award

Fairport resident Samantha Ferrin, of LaBella Associates, was named this year’s HR Rising Star by the Rochester affiliate of the National Human Resources Association during a virtual ceremony.

This award distinguishes and honors HR professionals who are innovative and consistently prepare their organizations for the future; make significant contributions and impact their organizations, the HR community and the communities in which they live; demonstrate leadership and operational excellence; and inspire others to excel.

Spinal Association holds board elections

The Rochester Spinal Association recently named Amy Scaramuzzino, of Irondequoit, as president of the board of directors.

Scaramuzzino is a founding member of RSA and volunteered in various capacities since 2000. She assumes the role from John Casey, of Canandaigua, who served from 2013 to 2020.

The board also appointed new members Lesley Niebel, an attorney with Faraci Lange, and Leanne Rorick, director of Lifespan’s NY Connects, of Honeoye Falls. Officers include Betsy Saxe, of Henrietta, as vice president; Cathay Flanagan, of Brighton, as treasurer; and Susan Shepherd, of Henrietta, as secretary.