Notable Names

Local residents join Gilda’s Club board of directors

Gilda’s Club Rochester recently announced the following new board members.

Garrett Cummings, of Pittsford, is deputy general counsel at Gannett. Al DiGuiseppe, of Fairport, serves as regional sales manager at Vanteon.

Linda DiGuiseppe, of Webster, serves as a trusts and estates assistant at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Amanda Gallagher, of Brighton, is a human resources business partner at Catholic Family Center.

John Salter, of Greece, serves as a business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank. Ryan Snyder, of Irondequoit, is a principal at Mengel Metzger Barr.

CNB manager picked to lead Webster Cluster

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently promoted Samantha Johnson to senior vice president, group manager for the Webster Area.

Johnson joined CNB in 2000 as a float teller at the Honeoye Community Office. She held various retail positions throughout her tenure, holding the role of branch manager for the last 13 years at the Victor and Pittsford offices. As group manager for the Webster Cluster, she will oversee eight branch offices: Brockport, Chili, Greece Latta & Long Pond, Greece Ridge, Irondequoit, Rochester Downtown, Webster-Baytowne and Webster Jackson Ridge.

Johnson is the most recent recipient of CNB’s Arthur S. Hamlin Award for Excellence, which annually recognizes an employee who exemplifies the core values and characteristics of CNB’s former president, CEO and chairman. In 2018, she was nominated for the Professional Women of the Finger Lakes Women of Distinction Award for volunteer service.