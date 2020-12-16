Notable Names

Thompson honors local residents

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently presented Shining Star awards to Melissa Hoffman, of Pittsford, Nursing Obstetrics; Melissa Sharp, of Fairport, Hospital Nursing Administration; and James Taylor, of Rush, Nutrition Services.

With more than 1,700 employees, Thompson honors 2% each year as its Shining Stars. An anonymous committee of employees reviews all of the nominations submitted by employees and makes the selections.

Thompson typically recognizes Shining Star recipients during a ceremony attended by their loved ones. Due to the pandemic, CEO Michael Stapleton Jr. presented the awards individually. He surprised each recipient in their work setting, joined by a small group of others.

Bushnell’s Basin FD elects officers

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Association recently held its annual meeting and election of officers.

William Morris was elected president, with Christopher Noyes as vice president, Timothy Forsythe as secretary, Frank Hudaszek as treasurer and Norb Wolf as assistant treasurer, and Ben Cheung as sergeant-at-arms. Ian Johnson joins Howie Behrns as a trustee.

Rich Tantalo was elected chief, with Mark Alberts as first assistant chief and Sal Tantalo as second assistant chief. Brent Coleman and Steve Page were named captains, and Cheung, Sean Dean, Svend Rummel and Robert Wihlen were named lieutenants. Bob Winnick was elected Fire Police captain, with Raymond Beardsley as Fire Police lieutenant.

Local residents join Gilda’s Club board of directors

Gilda’s Club Rochester recently announced the following new board members.

Garrett Cummings, of Pittsford, is deputy general counsel at Gannett. Al DiGuiseppe, of Fairport, serves as regional sales manager at Vanteon.

Linda DiGuiseppe, of Webster, serves as a trusts and estates assistant at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Amanda Gallagher, of Brighton, is a human resources business partner at Catholic Family Center.

John Salter, of Greece, serves as a business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank. Ryan Snyder, of Irondequoit, is a principal at Mengel Metzger Barr.