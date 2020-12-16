Notable Names

Hilton seniors named Commended Students

Four Hilton High School seniors were named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program: Sophia Haynes, Alexander Morreale, Alex Pickering and Shelby Vetter.

Principal Jeffrey Green presented the students with letters of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which administers the program.

Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Local residents join Gilda’s Club board of directors

Gilda’s Club Rochester recently announced the following new board members.

Garrett Cummings, of Pittsford, is deputy general counsel at Gannett. Al DiGuiseppe, of Fairport, serves as regional sales manager at Vanteon.

Linda DiGuiseppe, of Webster, serves as a trusts and estates assistant at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Amanda Gallagher, of Brighton, is a human resources business partner at Catholic Family Center.

John Salter, of Greece, serves as a business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank. Ryan Snyder, of Irondequoit, is a principal at Mengel Metzger Barr.