Irondequoit residents appointed to ICARE

The co-chairs of the Irondequoit Commission Advancing Racial Equity recently named the 12 residents who will serve as voting members of the newly formed initiative.

In total, 53 residents applied to serve on ICARE. Mitchel Adams, Chris Cardon, Joy Claboine, Diane DeRuyter, Richard Clark Eckert, Evelyn Holmes, Andrea Luke, Annalisa Rogers, Paul Stack Jr., Lisa Wall, Tracey Williams and Jae Min Yandow were selected after an interview process.

“Racial equity has been at the forefront of the public discussion throughout this year and I’m proud that the town of Irondequoit is intentionally walking the walk with the creation of ICARE,” co-chair and Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said. “So many energetic and qualified people applied to be a part of this work, and it was difficult to narrow the field from over 50 applicants to the 12 individuals selected as advisory board members. I’m excited to be walking this path with our commission members and I’m excited for our work to begin in earnest.”

The commission also seeks to have student representation from Irondequoit’s three school systems.

“As we’ve begun the work of creating ICARE and selecting its membership, I’ve been amazed at both the number and the quality of the applications we have received,” Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “This experience has truly demonstrated the character of our community, and I look forward to working with both the ICARE appointed members as well as its Work Group members to create a more welcoming and inclusive town.”

ICARE was created in October by a proclamation adopted by the Town Board to serve as an advisory body and help foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the community and in town government. A majority of the commission’s voting membership will be persons of color.

“It was a humbling and gratifying experience to meet with and speak to each of the individuals who applied to be part of ICARE,” co-chair Margaret Burns said. “It was clear that they are all committed to making our town an even greater place to live. I personally look forward to learning more from this group of committed citizens as ICARE begins the work of addressing racial equity in the town of Irondequoit.”

“We’ve got an amazing community, and seeing people of all ages, races, ethnicities and backgrounds coming forward to help improve their community was really moving,” co-chair Leslie Harvey said. “I’m confident this group of commission members will be able to guide ICARE’s work in a meaningful direction.”

Visit irondequoit.org/icare for information.