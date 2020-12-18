Chief Phelan retiring from Greece PD

Chief Patrick Phelan informed the town of Greece of his intent to retire last month. He was sworn into office in March 2014 and charged with overseeing the Greece Police Department.

Phelan has served as president of the New York State Association of Chiefs since July 2019. Upon retiring, he will be named executive director of the organization.

The Greece Town Board appointed Drew Forsythe to the role, effective Jan. 1. Before this appointment, Forsythe was deputy chief of operations and special services, second in command of a $17 million organization with 120 employees.

“There is no doubt that I believe we have the finest department anywhere around,” Supervisor Bill Reilich. “The Town Board and I discussed that we preferred to once again promote from our own ranks and we were fortunate to have a Greece resident serving as a deputy chief that was willing to step forward and take the helm.”

Forsythe was a member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office from 1991 to 2017. As undersheriff, he oversaw the office’s daily operations and its four bureaus. He also served as chief deputy of the Police Bureau, captain of Zone C, captain of the Criminal Investigation Section and unit commander of the Internal Affairs Unit.

“Drew’s experience with strategic partnerships, program development, tactical deployment, program innovation and community relations will all be valuable tools that he will bring to the table as the next chief of police in the town of Greece,” Reilich said. “The Town Board and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to serve our community and help navigate the new challenges that are being faced throughout our country.

“In December 2017, Drew earned the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office highest honor, the Purple Heart Medal, for injuries sustained and service above and beyond the call of duty. This is the model of the selfless service that we believe personifies the individual who should lead our department.”