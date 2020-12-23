Notable Names

NYC colorist joins Larijames Salon

New York City colorist Laura Estroff is seeing clients at Larijames Salon & Spa, 2038 Empire Blvd., Webster.

The Vermont native started experimenting and coloring her own and friends’ hair in high school. She befriended a local salon owner who mentored her at a young age.

Estroff earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. She later attended the Aveda Institute in New York City and worked at salons such as Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, Kennaland BK, CutLoose BK and Ludlow Blunt, formerly Tommy Guns.

Irondequoit resident recognized by NYSID

Steven Wolbert, a document destruction technician for Classified Scanning and Shredding Services, was recognized as an Outstanding Performer by New York State Industries for the Disabled Inc. through its 2020 Joslin Awards.

The annual awards program celebrates those who overcome individual challenges to experience meaningful employment on NYSID Preferred Source contracts.

Wolbert, of Irondequoit, started working in Lifetime Assistance’s day habilitation program in 2004 when he was 20 years old and later moved to LAICO Industries to try his hand in its classified shredding business.

Wolbert annually volunteers to plant flowers and trees at various locations on Lifetime’s Day of Caring. He is an active member of the Fire Explorers, practicing fire drills, learning CPR and marching in parades.

Glenmere names assisted living director

Glenmere at Cloverwood in Pittsford recently welcomed Erica Schmidt, of Webster, to the organization as assisted living director.

With over 10 years of professional health care experience, Schmidt is focused on guiding the provision of high quality care and comprehensive services to meet the needs of aging adults. She most recently served as a neighborhood administrator at a local nursing home.

At Glenmere, Schmidt is responsible for the clinical, financial and quality processes of its assisted living and memory care communities.

Schmidt graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and nutrition. She holds a Master of Science in health administration from Roberts Wesleyan College.