Notable Names

RIT names government, community relations VP

Rochester Institute of Technology recently selected higher education veteran Vanessa Herman as vice president for government and community relations.

Herman’s duties will include providing strategic vision and operational leadership for all aspects of the university’s government and community relations, including coordination with federal, state and local governmental entities to generate support for RIT’s growth and impact in higher education.

Herman will serve on the leadership team for Transforming RIT: The Campaign for Greatness, and oversee the university’s Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival and Brick City Homecoming and Family Weekend.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology, as well as a master’s degree in literature and sociology from Stony Brook University.

Unshackle Upstate names executive director

Unshackle Upstate recently named Legislator Justin Wilcox, D-14th District, to serve as executive director.

Wilcox, of Brighton, will lead the coalition’s advocacy efforts, strengthen partnerships with allied organizations and raise awareness about issues impacting taxpayers.

Wilcox joined the Monroe County Legislature in 2011. He was a legislative aide to former state Sen. Richard Dollinger, D-54th District, and was legislative director to former state Sen. Ted O’Brien, D-55th District, and former Assembly members Joe Morelle, D-136th District, and Jamie Romeo, D-136th District.

Wilcox earned his associate degree from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University at Buffalo.

Glenmere names assisted living director

Glenmere at Cloverwood in Pittsford recently welcomed Erica Schmidt, of Webster, to the organization as assisted living director.

With over 10 years of professional health care experience, Schmidt is focused on guiding the provision of high quality care and comprehensive services to meet the needs of aging adults. She most recently served as a neighborhood administrator at a local nursing home.

At Glenmere, Schmidt is responsible for the clinical, financial and quality processes of its assisted living and memory care communities.

Schmidt graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and nutrition. She holds a Master of Science in health administration from Roberts Wesleyan College.