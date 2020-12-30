Notable Names

Rochester soldier recognized by NY Guard

Spc. Vincenzo Carciofolo, of Rochester, serving with the 10th Area Command, received the Operational Support Medal during recent unit training events with the New York Guard.

The Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the National Guard during state emergencies with administrative and logistics support.

The Guard is one of 23 state defense forces around the country and is authorized to recruit 1,000 volunteers organized into units across the state.

RIT recognizes Outstanding Alumni Volunteer

Stacy Lake, corporate communications manager at Bergmann, received the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Volunteer Award from the Saunders College of Business at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lake has served for seven years on the Saunders College Dean’s Council and Advisory Board, serving on the Executive Committee since 2017. She assists with faculty-student networking in the Rochester business community, student mentoring, fundraising activities, business competition judging and student recruitment events.

Lake joined Bergmann in 2019. Based in the firm’s Rochester headquarters, she oversees external corporate marketing and internal communications across all regions and disciplines.

Executive chef named at Ferris Hills

Ferris Hills at West Lake, an independent living community in Canandaigua, recently named Matthew Laurence, of Fairport, as its executive chef.

Laurence graduated from the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, and was executive chef at the Harbor Court Hotel in Baltimore. He bought the Green Lantern Inn in Fairport and opened the Cellar Door Restaurant, where he continued restaurant and banquet operations for 10 years.

Laurence, who later served as a chef at SUNY Geneseo and New York Kitchen, most recently was executive chef for Woodcliff Hotel & Spa in Fairport. He is overseeing food service operations for Ferris Hills and Clark Meadows, with a staff of approximately 30 cooks, stewards and wait staff members.