Notable Names

Urban League honors Webster Black Scholars

The Urban League of Rochester recognized the following Webster students during its 36th annual Salute to Black Scholars ceremony.

Webster Schroeder High School: Joshua Amico, Sean Bascoe, Lance Becoats, Nicole Brown-Bonham, Deborah Burden, Nigel Chambers, Curtis Clemont, Camryn Cole, Jaeden Cortes, Destaney Diaz, Aissa Ellis, Ethan Ellis, Adrianna Guantes, Natalia Hume, Marassa Kemedjio, Mahlet Legesse, Kaden Leonard, Nicholas Liberti, Ivy Ligon, Ky’mere Meeks, Alahna Pinckney, Camron Sanon, Damien Schreier, Tyson Singletary, Devin Wallace, Torance Washington, Anastasia Watkins, Nalani Wilson, Ariel Wright and Jordan Wright.

Webster Thomas High School: Latavia Barnish, Jaden Barnwell, Jalen Barnwell, Ziah Blahyj, Kristiana Ciotti, Lydia English, Lashanti Jones, Lila Lewis, Corey Lorenzo, Marissa Lorenzo, Yamahra Lynum, Raja Mosher, Armond Painton, Danasia Scott, Olivia Scott, Jaselle Traynor and Trent White.

The Black Scholars program provides recognition, assistance and incentives to Greater Rochester students who achieve a cumulative grade point average of B or better in high school.