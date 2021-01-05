Ward Greenberg welcomes new associates

University at Buffalo graduates Christine Naassana and Morgan Schlossel recently joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP in Rochester after working as summer associates with the firm.

At school, Naassana was the executive publications editor for the Buffalo Law Review and a student attorney in the Family Violence and Women’s Rights Clinic. She was a judicial intern for the 3rd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals.

Naassana will focus her practice in civil litigation, including business litigation, employment and tort defense matters.

Schlossel served as articles editor for the Buffalo Law Review and an associate for the Buffalo Environmental Law Journal. She was a judicial extern for the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York and worked at a nonprofit advocating for people with disabilities.

Schlossel will focus her practice on the defense of civil litigation matters in business and employment law.