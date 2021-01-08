Launch Team expands staff, marketing capabilities

Launch Team Inc., a marketing firm specializing in business-to-business advanced technology industries, recently welcomed Cameryn Bugman and Victoria Ferroni as digital marketing specialists.

Bugman joins the team after working as an intern. She recently graduated from Nazareth College with a degree in biomedical sciences and will continue to execute marketing campaigns for clients. Bugman is a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Ferroni holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from the University of South Florida. She will use her experience in industrial marketing to help build marketing campaigns for clients. Ferroni speaks three languages, and is fluent in marketing tools such as search engine optimization, Adobe Creative Suite, Hootsuite, HubSpot, Google Analytics and Google Ads.