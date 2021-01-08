Superintendent named at Seneca Park Zoo

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the recent appointment of Steve Lacy as superintendent of the Seneca Park Zoo.

Lacy comes from SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, where he most recently served as manager of entertainment productions and operations.

“[Lacy’s] enthusiasm and experience are great additions to our zoo as we continue our exciting expansion and renovation projects there,” Bello said. “I anticipate that under his leadership, the zoo will become an even greater resource for enjoyment and education for all Monroe County families.”

Lacy started his career with SeaWorld San Antonio in 1997 as an animal trainer, zoological ambassador and educator. In 2007, he became that facility’s supervisor of zoological operations, where he was responsible for business management, staff training and supervising the local animal training teams.

Lacy became responsible for large scale projects and consumer events in 2014, including Seven Seas Food and Wine Fest, Wild Days at SeaWorld, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas at SeaWorld.

“I look forward to seeing what vision Steve will bring to the table,” said Patrick Meredith, director of the Monroe County Parks Department. “He has a wide variety of skills I believe will complement our existing staff. His experience with aquatic life will be a boost for the Seneca Park Zoo and I know he is ready to hit the ground running with the new Trailside Cafe construction scheduled to begin this year.”

“I am so very excited to be joining the dedicated and amazing team at Seneca Park Zoo,” Lacy said. “I know that the zoo is dearly loved by so many people, and I am excited to be part of an organization which champions conservation, education and amazing animal care.”

The Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31. Tickets are required for admission. Visit senecaparkzoo.org for information.

“I want to thank Seneca Park Zoo general curator David Hamilton for serving as interim director over the last 12 months,” Bello said. “ From closing in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to reopening in June, and all of the precautions and safety measures that have been put in place, David’s commitment to the zoo and zoo staff has been exceptional, and we’re grateful for his efforts.”