Greece Chamber accepting award nominations

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes individuals and organizations whose business and volunteer activities demonstrate significant contributions to the community.

Area residents who know of an individual, organization or project they think is deserving of a Community Award are encouraged to submit nominations by Feb. 15.

The 35th annual Community Awards Committee is accepting nominations for the Arts & Culture Award, Building Award (new and existing), Business Person of the Year, Education Award, Environment Award, First Responder of the Year, Girlie Goodwin Citizen of the Year, Health Award, History Award, Thomas E. Schommer Spirit of the Chamber Award, William E. Selke Senior Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

“The annual Community Awards Gala is one of our favorite events,” said Sarah Lentini, Chamber president and CEO. “It gives us great pleasure to highlight the outstanding individuals and organizations that make our community so exceptional.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for details and nomination forms.