Penfield Chamber names Shop Small winners

The Penfield Business Chamber named the winners of last year’s Shop Small Win Big Contest, which ran from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31 to promote local businesses.

Participants posted selfies from a member location or website they visited on the PBC Facebook page with the hashtag #pbcshopsmall, or messaged their photos with the same hashtag to the Instagram page.

Winners were selected randomly and received gift cards from member businesses.

Heidi Kim Fowley won first place ($250) with her picture from Patty Flowerday School of Dance. Second place ($150) went to Janice Labella, who posted from Enchanted Rose Garden, and Genevieve Ruhland took third place ($100) with her selfie from Family First Credit Union.