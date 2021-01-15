Engineer named county transportation director

James Pond is the new director for the Monroe County Department of Transportation.

Pond, who was named acting director of transportation after Timothy Frelier’s retirement, brings over 20 years of experience with the department.

“Jim Pond is a veteran of the Monroe County Department of Transportation, with more than 20 years in the department and over 30 years of experience in the field of civil engineering alone,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “We are truly lucky to have professionals like Jim serving Monroe County. I am pleased to see him continue in his efforts to ensure that people and goods can efficiently move throughout our community.”

Pond served in multiple positions with the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, and spent time in Keflavik, Iceland, and Philadelphia. Upon receiving his master’s degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Pond moved to Monroe County and joined the Sear-Brown Group as a senior transportation engineer and project engineer. He received the Douglas C. Zefting Award by the APWA Monroe County/Genesee Valley Branch and the first place award in the National Synchro Modeling Submission Contest.

“I am excited to continue my time with Monroe County, now in a more elevated role,” Pond said. “I am thankful to County Executive Bello for allowing me to continue serving Monroe County constituents, working to provide them with a transportation system that enhances community growth, economic well-being and quality of life.”

As director, Pond will be responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of a safe and efficient highway, bridge and traffic network throughout the county. The department oversees approximately 1,500 lane miles of highways, 180 bridges and 275 major culverts on the Monroe County highway system, and 785 traffic signals and flashers.