Executive director named at Flower City Arts

The Flower City Arts Center board of directors recently named Cheryl McKeiver as executive director of the community-based nonprofit.

McKeiver’s professional experience encompasses decades of leadership roles in finance, operations management, academia, for-profit and nonprofit organizations throughout the state.

She retired as a vice president and director of training and development at Citibank/Citicorp. In that position, she led a global education department that managed Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Portland, Maine.

McKeiver also is a financial strategist, offering live, on-air financial guidance on WDKX — 103.9FM.

“I come to the FCAC with great enthusiasm knowing this organization was succeeding in its mission to transform lives through art,” McKeiver said. “I believe that through art and FCAC’s creative and dynamic programming, people come together and are inspired to put beauty back into the world.

“It is with great joy and honor to be named executive director, and I look forward to working with the board and staff to strengthen partnerships between the artists and the broader community. I believe there’s an artist in each of us that just needs a bit of nurturing — and that’s the power of our accessible, engaging and educational programs at FCAC.”