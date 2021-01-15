HUNT principal retiring after 40 years

The recent retirement of HUNT Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors’ Gary Thompson, a firm principal and 40-year employee, underscores the “Survey” aspect of its capacity and is a reminder of the region’s own history.

Thompson captured decades of project and personnel history in his role as photographer-in-chief.

Formed in response to the 1972 flooding that left the region and city of Corning underwater, surveyor Newt Gowdy and engineer Robert Hunt were inspired to take part in the community’s rebuilding. They operated the firm out of Hunt’s garage for years before adding architecture in 1983.

“Gary Thompson’s career personifies the firm’s commitment to our community partners and creative design,” said Chris Bond, president and CEO. “For all the industry talk about succession planning, we are particularly proud of his coordination with our two lead professional surveyors, Jeffrey Hughes and Tim Olmstead, who are teaming to handle the transition. Meanwhile, he and Jennifer Waldow have been sharing photography duties for a couple of years.”

Thompson added to his surveying expertise because of a mid-career, self-challenge that saw him move from draftsperson to AutoCAD expert to PLS licensure. He is past president of the Association of Professional Land Surveyors for both New York State and the Southern Finger Lakes. He also became a board member for the Grand Canyon Photography Club in Pennsylvania.

Those perspectives were heightened in recent years as he and HUNT’s Jason Saltsman acquired drone photography skills.

Hughes took over the management aspects of the survey group. He started his career at HUNT in September 2001, and was involved in advancing the firm’s GIS, GPS and robotics survey technology.

Olmstead has the highest level of boundary and right-of-way experience. He and Hughes provide what Bond described as “a strong team positioned to assist any HUNT group with survey and mapping project needs.”