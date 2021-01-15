Willow Center announces new board members

Willow Domestic Violence Center welcomed newly elected board members Mubarak Bashir, Daniele Lyman-Torres, Victor Sanchez, Denee Stirpe and Tashanda Thomas to their first three-year terms.

“This group of board members have individually devoted themselves to making Rochester, and our world, a better place to live,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome individuals focused on domestic violence education and prevention in our community and beyond. Their leadership within their respective fields elevates the work we are doing at Willow and I am looking forward to exciting opportunities ahead.”

Bashir is regional director of Greyston’s Rochester Center for Open Hiring. His role includes introducing the Open Hiring model to the Rochester community, assisting local businesses in creating more inclusive workforces and job opportunities for individuals who face barriers to employment.

Bashir holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the College at Brockport. He serves on the boards of the Interfaith Alliance of Rochester and Urban Choice Charter School, and as a board observer at the United Way.

Bashir was recognized as one of Rochester Business Journal's 2020 Forty Under 40. He is a graduate of United Way’s 2019 African American Leadership Development Program, where he was nominated by his peers as the class representative.

As commissioner of recreation and youth services for the city of Rochester, Daniele Lyman-Torres is responsible for operations in organizations with budgets as large as $85 million, and is experienced in navigating government and private funding streams, grants, business partners and investments.

Lyman-Torres served as president of the Arc of Yates County, chief operating officer of Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Trillium Health, and regional director of the United Way of Greater Rochester, and was head of human resources and organizational development at Heritage Christian Services.

Sanchez is the virtual design and construction coordinator for Wegmans Foods Market. He moved to the U.S. from Mexico at 6 years old and became a naturalized citizen in 2018.

Sanchez worked to improve public transportation access, and increase neighborhood stability and quality of life. He co-chairs RocCity Coalition, an organization with the objective to attract, retain and empower young professionals in the area.

Sanchez is a volunteer with the Human Rights Campaign of Western New York, working to help support the organization’s mission to gain equal rights and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. He serves on the board of directors at Trillium Health, a health center that specializes in LGBTQ+ health care and supporting those living with HIV.

Stirpe is VP of HR at Baldwin Richardson Foods, where she leads all HR and talent initiatives including executive coaching, workforce strategy, business process improvement, talent management and organizational development, compensation and benefits. She has over 20 years of experience in HR for companies including GateHouse Media and Xerox Corporation.

Stirpe volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House, in addition to Willow. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester.

Thomas is the HR director at WXXI Public Broadcasting Council. She was recognized as one of the RBJ’s Forty under 40 honorees in 2018 and a 2019 Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce IGNITE Future Leaders Award finalist.

Thomas volunteers with the YMCA of Greater Rochester, in addition to Willow. Previously, she volunteered with the YWCA, Foodlink, Community Place, Hillside, Ibero and Salvation Army.

Thomas holds an associate degree in business administration from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in HR from St. John Fisher College.

“These five additions to the Willow board are a wonderful complement to the strengths of our existing members,” board Chair Erica Tickle said. “As board members, we each have our personal ‘Willow Why’ and understand that, together with the staff and community, we can do great things to support survivors. I look forward to continuing this important work moving forward.”