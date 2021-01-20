MC1 1/21 NOTABLE NAMES

Greece resident named partner at Insero

Insero & Co. CPAs recently admitted Marcus Cortellini, of Greece, as a partner in the Rochester firm.

Cortellini is a member of the firm’s tax department. He specializes in working with small and closely held businesses to attain their goals, and assists clients with banking and financing issues.

Cortellini graduated from St. John Fisher College.

Spencerport resident rejoins HCR Home Care

Christina Fredericks, of Spencerport, recently rejoined HCR Home Care as compliance director.

Fredericks has more than 15 years of administrative and operational experience in health care. She recently managed a UR Medicine system transformation grant aimed at improving patient outcomes and access to care for individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability.

Fredericks returns to HCR after previously serving the company for nine years as senior executive assistant to clinical operations. In this role, she was responsible for clinical regulation compliance and governance, policy development and management of quality- and process-improvement efforts.

Fredericks, a certified Project Management Professional, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and health science from the College at Brockport with a minor in business administration.