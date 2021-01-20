MC2 1/21 NOTABLE NAMES

Local residents named partner at Insero

Insero & Co. CPAs recently admitted Anthony Mangiameli, of Penfield, and Alan Pecora, of Webster, as partners in the Rochester firm.

Mangiameli is a member of the firm’s audit and business advisory group, and specializes in commercial and employee benefit plan compliance. He also advises his clients concerning budgets, operations and other management issues. Mangiameli graduated from St. John Fisher College.

Pecora is a member of the firm’s tax department. He assists clients with trust and estate tax compliance and planning, including charitable planning, college funding and savings planning. Pecora received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from St. Bonaventure University and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law.