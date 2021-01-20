MC3 1/21 NOTABLE NAMES

Fairport resident joins HUNT Engineering

Casey Kurz, of Fairport, recently joined HUNT Engineers and Architects’s High Falls Rochester office as its Site/Civil Department leader.

Kurz has experience in data and statistical analysis, site design and solar projects. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Union College and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester.

HUNT also welcomed Jacob Brennessel and Dillon Taylor to the office. Brennessel is a structural engineer with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. Taylor is working as an intern as he pursues his Bachelor of Science degree at RIT.