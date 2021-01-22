Bonadio Group announces partner changes

The Bonadio Group in Rochester recently promoted Jason Acker, Amanda Corona, David Dinolfo, Grace Gonzalez and Cathy Johnson to partner, and recruited new partner Alex Ermakov.

In Buffalo, the CPA firm promoted Stephen Turner and recruited Michael Smith.

“These individuals have shown great dedication and perseverance throughout their careers, as well as during a very tough year,” CEO Bruce Zicari said. “Congratulations to our newest leaders on this new chapter with the Bonadio Group. We look forward to what the future holds with their continued contributions to our clients, colleagues and communities.”

Acker is a partner in the firm’s Small Business Advisory division. He brings more than 10 years of experience servicing family and closely held businesses. He specializes in financial statement review, compilation and preparation services, business and individual tax compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Corona is a partner in the firm’s Commercial and Construction teams. Her experience includes attestation and consulting services for clients in construction, real estate, manufacturing and employee benefit plans.

Dinolfo is a partner in the firm’s Commercial Audit team, providing accounting and consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, high tech companies, service providers, software companies, private equity firms, real estate companies, social clubs and employee benefit plans. He also is a member of the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services team.

Gonzalez is a partner in the firm’s Healthcare division. She has over 13 years of experience serving tax-exempt organizations, focusing on financial and educational institutions and employee benefit plans.

Johnson is a partner in the firm’s Tax division, specializing in trust and estate planning. Her areas of expertise include high net worth individuals, trust, estates and partnership taxation. Johnson has over 20 years of experience in tax compliance and planning across various industries, including manufacturing, real estate, construction, marketing, professional services and high technology.

Ermakov comes to the Bonadio Group from Deloitte Tax, bringing experience in the areas of manufacturing and retail, real estate and private equity clients. He also worked with large family office clients with an emphasis on private wealth planning and compliance.