Passero employee wins Young Architect Award

Dustin Welch, a project architect at Passero Associates, recently received the Young Architect Award from the American Institute of Architects New York State.

This award recognizes notable contributions and accomplishments to the profession by a young architect member who also demonstrated exceptional leadership.

Welch has been with Passero for seven years. He was named Emerging Architect of the Year by AIA Rochester and helped the organization receive the Emerging Professionals Component from AIANYS. He graduated from the Passero PAL Leadership program and received many firm Cornerstone awards.

Welch’s projects were recognized for historic preservation and design excellence, and as one of Rochester’s Coolest Spaces. He is vice president of the ACE Mentorship program and worked with architecture students at Rochester Institute of Technology.