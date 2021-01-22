Ward Greenberg partner awarded Kaye Scholarship

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP partner Amanda Burns recently received the Hon. Judith S. Kaye Commercial and Federal Litigation Scholarship by the Commercial and Federal Litigation Section of the New York State Bar Association.

Burns focuses her practice in commercial litigation, employment law, medical malpractice and tort defense. The scholarship is awarded to up to five female litigators to cover the cost of tuition for a future session of the section’s Commercial Litigation Academy.

The Academy brings together a panel of commercial litigators, in-house counsel and judges to provide insights on federal and state commercial litigation. Attendees work on their skills in all aspects of commercial litigation, from drafting pleadings to seeking injunctive relief, alternative dispute resolution options, disclosure and discovery through trial and appeal.