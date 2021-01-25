Allendale Columbia names new head of school

The Allendale Columbia School board of trustees announced the appointment of Glen Pinder as its 18th head of school, effective July 1.

“After numerous in-depth interviews and detailed input from members in our various constituent groups, including current parents, faculty, staff and alumni, the search committee was unanimous in its recommendation to the board, which enthusiastically approved the selection of Dr. Pinder,” said Ann Balderston, board co-chair. “Dr. Pinder’s values and educational philosophy directly align with Allendale Columbia’s values and mission. He is intellectually curious, collaborative, decisive, empowering and willing to take calculated risks that will successfully ensure Allendale Columbia’s bright future.”

Pinder oversees 268 students and 53 faculty in his current position as head of the Middle School at Brooklyn Friends School. He is responsible for strategic planning, budgets and curriculum oversight, as well as faculty development and evaluation.

Pinder previously served as executive director/head of school at Lady Liberty Academy Charter School in Newark, New Jersey. During his six-year tenure, he improved the school for grades K-8 according to multiple metrics, including enrollment, student performance, faculty retention and evaluation, parent engagement and community alliances to support student engagement and success.

Pinder had similar success as principal of the Harlem Children’s Academy in New York City, where he helped move the school from an F to A rating. He taught history, geography and language arts before starting his career as a principal in public schools.

Pinder holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Master of Education degree from the College of New Jersey, and doctorate in K-12 administration and policy from Seton Hall University.

Pinder will replace Shannon Baudo, who stepped in as interim head of school for the 2020-21 school year. Baudo will assume the role of assistant head of school, and director of enrollment and financial aid.

“This is an exceptionally exciting time for Allendale Columbia and, once again, a year like no other,” Balderston said. “Our students and employees are resilient, and our Allendale Columbia families, past and present, are supportive and come together in times of adversity and times of celebration. We look forward to what the future holds under Dr. Pinder’s leadership.”