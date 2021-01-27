MC1 1/28 NOTABLE NAMES

Barton & Loguidice promotes Hilton resident

Barton & Loguidice, a regional engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm, recently promoted Olivia Mallon, of Hilton, to staff assistant landscape architect.

Mallon is a member of the Sustainable Planning and Design Practice Area at the firm’s Rochester office. She received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Brandon Cramer, of North Chili; Kendahl Roberts, of Hilton; and John Woicyk, of Rochester, based on their performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Cramer was promoted to the rank of private, and is assigned to the Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition).

Roberts serves with the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, and was promoted to the rank of private first class.

Woicyk, a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Battalion, was promoted to captain.