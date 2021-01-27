MC2 1/28 NOTABLE NAMES

Barton & Loguidice promotes Webster resident

Barton & Loguidice, a regional engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm, recently promoted Lesen Haracz, of Webster, to project engineer.

Haracz is a member of the Water/Wastewater Practice Area at the firm’s Rochester office. She received her Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from Syracuse University.

Webster resident joins RSD leadership team

Antony McLetchie, superintendent and CEO of Rochester School for the Deaf, recently announced the appointment of Stephanie Buchbinder, of Webster, as director of advancement.

Buchbinder, former director of development and communications for House of Mercy, comes to RSD after the retirement of Bill Keenan, who led the fund development program for 13 years.

Buchbinder’s efforts at House of Mercy increased charitable giving to the agency from $1.2 million to $1.8 million. She implemented and managed a major gifts campaign and development activities, and hosted a Christmas gala that raised $125,000.

Buchbinder’s nearly 20 years of experience includes positions at Daystar for Medically Fragile Children, Rochester Childfirst Network, Stephens Media Group, Continuing Developmental Services Inc. and Time Warner Communications (RNews).

National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Abdi Amadi, of Rochester, and Amanda Nelson, of Webster, to the rank of specialist.

Amadi serves with the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment. Nelson is assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.