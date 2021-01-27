UR Nursing names associate dean of equity, inclusion

Faculty diversity officer Mitchell Wharton, associate professor of clinical nursing, is the new dean for equity and inclusion at the University of Rochester School of Nursing.

Wharton is the first man and first person from a group underrepresented in nursing to serve at the associate dean level of senior administration.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve students and colleagues by leading the mission to enhance equity and inclusive practices within our school,” said Wharton, who will transition to this position full-time in July after fulfilling his clinical and educational responsibilities for the spring semester. “I look forward to engaging members of the School of Nursing and Rochester communities as we work together to thoughtfully and respectfully develop strategies to increase diversity throughout the nursing workforce and academic nursing pipeline.”

Wharton co-chairs the Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness, and serves as faculty adviser for the student-led Leading with Integrity for Tomorrow program. He co-facilitated the school’s Racial Equity Series, served on the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Executive Committee for Diversity and Inclusion, and was the school’s representative to the Academic Community Engagement Collaborative.

Wharton was honored with UR Nursing’s Mary Dombeck Diversity Enhancement Faculty Awards in 2020.

Wharton will join the UR Nursing senior leadership team as associate dean, where he will work to more fully integrate issues of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the school.