VIC 1/29 NOTABLE NAMES

Local residents promoted at Barton & Loguidice

Barton & Loguidice, an engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm, recently promoted Nicole Cleary, of Canandaigua, and Darik Jordan, of Victor, to senior project landscape architect and senior project manager, respectively, in the Rochester office.

Cleary received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. She is a member of the firm’s Sustainable Planning and Design Practice Area.

Jordan received his Bachelor of Science in environmental health and safety management from Rochester Institute of Technology. He is a member of the firm’s Environmental Practice Area.