Monroe County welcomes new public administrators

Christopher Ciaccio, surrogate judge for Monroe County, recently announced the appointment of attorneys Cressida Dixon, of Penfield, and Matthew Taylor, of Pittsford, to serve as public administrator and deputy public administrator, respectively.

Dixon and Taylor will assume the administration of the estates of deceased residents that would otherwise remain unadministered for lack of proper representation.

Dixon and Taylor are with the firm Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC and will continue to serve their private practice in addition to the Office of the Public Administrator. Dixon is the first woman to serve as public administrator in the history of Monroe County.

“With the aging of the baby-boom generation and the tragic loss of lives from the pandemic, serving the public interest with a qualified public administrator is critical,” Ciaccio said. “These attorneys will serve the best interests of estates for our deceased residents and their loved ones.”

Dixon is the deputy managing member of Bond, Schoeneck & King’s Rochester office, where she supervises its trust and estates practice. The Syracuse University College of Law graduate is recognized by peers as a top lawyer in Best Lawyers in America and New York Super Lawyers.

“I am honored to be entrusted to lead this delicate and important service for those residents of our county and their families that are in need,” Dixon said. “I look forward to serving in this role with the same level of integrity and care I’ve given to my clients throughout my 25-year career as a trusts and estates attorney.”

Taylor joined Bond in 2019, and is an associate in the trusts and estates practice. He received the 2018 Judge William J. Regan Award for his demonstrated “proficiency in estates and surrogate’s law,” and motivation rooted in a “strong concern for public service and public welfare.”

“I could not be more thrilled for this opportunity to work under Cressida — one of my biggest role models both professionally and personally — while also providing such a valuable service to the community that I cherish,” Taylor said.