MC3 2/4 NOTABLE NAMES

Rush resident joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners recently welcomed Kyle Reid, of Rush, as a senior tax accountant.

In this role, Reid will be responsible for preparing individual and business tax returns for clients. He previously worked at Freed Maxick CPAs as an associate accountant.

Reid received his master’s degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College and earned his CPA certification in 2020.

CNB announces new managers

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently promoted Amity Decker to bank officer and manager of the Penfield Community Office. Former manager Harry Gibbs assumed the same position at the Pittsford Community Office.

Decker joined CNB in 2009, and served as a teller, service manager and assistant branch manager in Penfield. She attended Finger Lakes Community College and represents CNB as a member of the Penfield Business Chamber.

Gibbs, assistant vice president, started with CNB in 2015. He attended Spring Arbor University in Michigan, and serves on the elder board for Browncroft Community Church along with the board of directors for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rochester Area.