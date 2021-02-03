MC1 2/4 NOTABLE NAMES

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Greece residents join RDG+Partners

Ethan Fisher and Tammy Sersen, of Greece, recently joined RDG+Partners, an accounting firm in Pittsford. 

Fisher was hired as a staff accountant in the Outsourced Accounting Services department. He is responsible for bookkeeping, helping prepare sales tax returns, individual tax returns, PPP loan applications/forgiveness and facilitating QuickBooks training for clients. Fisher received his master’s degree in accounting from Ithaca College.

Sersen joins the firm as a tax processor and administrator. In this role, she will process and help with delivering and filing tax returns, and provide additional administrative support to the tax department, including client billing.

Ethan Fisher.