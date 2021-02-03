MC1 2/4 NOTABLE NAMES

Greece residents join RDG+Partners

Ethan Fisher and Tammy Sersen, of Greece, recently joined RDG+Partners, an accounting firm in Pittsford.

Fisher was hired as a staff accountant in the Outsourced Accounting Services department. He is responsible for bookkeeping, helping prepare sales tax returns, individual tax returns, PPP loan applications/forgiveness and facilitating QuickBooks training for clients. Fisher received his master’s degree in accounting from Ithaca College.

Sersen joins the firm as a tax processor and administrator. In this role, she will process and help with delivering and filing tax returns, and provide additional administrative support to the tax department, including client billing.