Cystic Fibrosis Foundation names 2020 honorees

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western New York Chapter announced its 2020 honorees, each of whom made a difference in the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis.

Staff members annually nominate volunteers and donors from its Rochester office to honor with awards recognizing all they contributed to the CF Foundation in the past year.

The CF Star Award goes to an individual who furthers fundraising or awareness. The 2020 honoree is Kori Tolbert.

Brittany Fischer received the Hero of Hope Award, which goes to an individual without a direct connection to CF who furthers fundraising or awareness.

The Gifts for a Cure Award went to Nicole DeBraal. This award recognizes an individual who made a significant impact on leadership, engagement or stewardship of the annual fund, major giving or legacy giving programs.

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Award goes to a young professional who furthers fundraising or awareness for the CF Foundation. Nicole Elvers received the award for 2020.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to honor our leadership volunteers,” said Heather McKeever, executive director. “They are all incredibly deserving of this recognition.”