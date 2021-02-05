Willow Center welcomes chief operating officer

Willow Domestic Violence Center recently appointed Tiffany Welch-Quinn to its executive leadership team as chief operating officer.

Welch-Quinn will oversee the delivery of Willow Center’s survivor-centered programs and services throughout the Greater Rochester region.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tiffany to the Willow team,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO. “Tiffany’s forward-thinking, innovative and survivor-centered leadership will empower our staff, strengthen our partnerships and lift our mission to ensure access for every survivor.”

Welch-Quinn most recently was a nursing home administrator with Rochester Regional Health. She has experience working in long-term care, residential facilities, social work management and clinical social work. She is a member of the Rochester Business Journal’s Forty under 40 Class of 2017.

“Joining the Willow family is more than a new journey for me,” Welch-Quinn said. “This opportunity will allow me to be a part of a team that has been making a positive difference in the lives of others for over 40 years. I look forward to being a change agent for our community members.”

Welch-Quinn revamped ancillary services to meet the Eden Alternative person-centered approach while at Unity Living Center on the RRH St. Mary's campus. In 2017, she was tapped to host the administrator-in-training program, undertook renovating unused patient areas to create relaxation spaces for residents and redeveloped the long-term care new employee orientation to meet regulatory requirements.

Welch-Quinn holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the College at Brockport, a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s in social work from Syracuse University.

“Tiffany is joining Willow Center at the perfect time”, said Erica Tickle, board chair. “Our board recently adopted a new strategic plan that will drive vital growth and focus on bringing services to survivors throughout our region. Together, the board and staff are committed to moving forward this important work for survivors.”