Henrietta seeking Woman of the Year nominations

The Antoinette Brown Blackwell Woman of the Year Award is given in memory of the first ordained woman minister in the U.S., who was born and raised in Henrietta.

Any woman who is a resident of Henrietta and has demonstrated leadership, inspired others toward the common good or, through her actions and as a role model, made an effective and significant contribution to her community and society at large may be nominated for this award.

Call 585-490-8203, email pattizeiner@gmail.com or visit henrietta.org to submit a nomination by April 7.