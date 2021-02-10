Arc Foundation announces director transition

Carol DeMoulin, executive director of the Arc Foundation of Monroe, recently announced her plan to start a transition to retirement.

Since starting her role as executive director in November 2018, the Arc Foundation of Monroe raised nearly $1.5 million to help fulfill the Arc’s mission and uphold its core values. Leading this charge, DeMoulin acknowledges the “strong and mighty” team from the Foundation and marketing department who helped drive this success.

“The Arc Foundation is solid and stable,” said Tracy Petrichick, chief financial officer and acting CEO for the Arc of Monroe. “We had great success in 2020 despite a difficult year navigating through the pandemic. The Arc Foundation of Monroe is in a position of strength and I feel confident that things will continue to thrive.”

During her 38-year career, DeMoulin served as president/executive director at local organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, the Arthritis Foundation of Upstate New York, the National Kidney Foundation of Upstate New York and the Leukemia Society of America.

“I will be working hard with the Arc Foundation for the next several months as the search committee is formed and my replacement is hired,” she said. “My transition to retirement will allow time to ensure the next Foundation leader is a perfect fit for the important work we do at the Arc. The person who fills this spot must care whole-heartedly about the people we support and doing the absolute best job for them. I love the Arc of Monroe and feel passionately about finding a person to fill this role who feels the same way.”

Lisa Powers, chair of the Arc Foundation board, said she expects DeMoulin to retire “within a three-month time period. A search committee is being formed to find her replacement.”