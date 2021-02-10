MC3 2/11 NOTABLE NAMES

Greece residents joins RDG+Partners

Ethan Fisher and Tammy Sersen, of Greece, recently joined RDG+Partners, an accounting firm in Pittsford.

Fisher was hired as a staff accountant in the Outsourced Accounting Services department. He is responsible for bookkeeping, helping prepare sales tax returns, individual tax returns, PPP loan applications/forgiveness and facilitating QuickBooks training for clients. Fisher received his master’s degree in accounting from Ithaca College.

Sersen joins the firm as a tax processor and administrator. In this role, she will process and help with delivering and filing tax returns, and provide additional administrative support to the tax department, including client billing.

East Rochester resident joins Episcopal SeniorLife

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities recently appointed Caitlyn Stoffle, of East Rochester, to executive director Ashley Woods, an assisted living and memory care community in Penfield.

Stoffle previously was an administrator at Westwood Commons in North Chili and executive director of Compass on the Bay in Massachusetts. She was the lead in an initiative to create a dementia-friendly Massachusetts and has experience overseeing memory support communities throughout her career.

Stoffle has her bachelor's degree in gerontology with a specialization in health care informatics and a master's degree in health care administration, both from Ashford University. She was a guest speaker at the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Map Through the Maze in Massachusetts and Pulsus Group’s 11th International Conference on Dementia Care in Paris.

Jewish Senior Life names Living Well director

Helen Deubler recently joined Jewish Senior Life as executive director for Living Well Companion Care.

Deubler will be responsible for managing operations, and developing and maintaining strategic relationships to further grow the Living Well Companion Care program. She brings her many years of operational and management experience to the role.

“It is a privilege to work for an organization with such high integrity, quality and compassion for those it serves,” Deubler said. “I look forward to making contributions to continue building on an already successful program.”

Local architect wins state AIA Honor Award

David Beinetti, of Honeoye Falls, principal and chief marketing officer at SWBR, recently received the Frederic Schwartz Community Development Award from the New York State American Institute of Architects.

The award recognizes projects and individuals who had a significant and positive impact on the built environment in the state.

Beinetti’s contribution to the architectural landscape extends beyond his design portfolio of projects for higher education, corporate and industrial clients. He is an advocate for sustainable design, and helped lead SWBR to embrace sustainability within its design work and culture. He is a founding member of the Rochester Sustainability Collaborative.

Beinetti earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree and Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Syracuse University and the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London.