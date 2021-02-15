Webster PD vet returns to lead department

Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty announced the selection of Dennis Kohlmeier as the next chief of the Webster Police Department.

The lifelong Webster resident served with WPD for 20 years and retired after six years as a lieutenant. He currently serves as business development director for REDCOM Laboratories Inc.

“The selection of a police chief is one of the most important decisions a town board can make. That’s why we conducted an open and exhaustive search to find the best possible candidate,” Flaherty said. “Dennis Kohlmeier will be ready to serve Webster residents on Day 1. His law enforcement experience, training and education are only surpassed by his dedication to the community.”

Kohlmeier is a longtime member of the West Webster Fire Department. Inspired by the events of 9/11, he took a three-year hiatus from WPD to enlist in the U.S. Army and serve in Iraq.

Kohlmeier spent time as the WPD bureau commander in the administration and operations sections before his retirement. He has lectured locally and nationally on police-related topics.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the College at Brockport and is pursuing his Master of Business Administration degree at Syracuse University. Kohlmeier graduated from the FBI National Academy.

“I would be remiss if I did not thank and recognize acting Chief Brad Fosdick and former Chief Joe Rieger for their stewardship of the Webster Police Department,” Flaherty said. “Webster residents are proud of their police department and new Chief Kohlmeier will lead a great department to even greater heights of professionalism.”