NOTABLE NAMES

Pittsford resident joins Vahey Getz LLP

Jared Cook, of Pittsford, recently joined the law firm of Vahey Getz LLP as an associate attorney.

Cook previously was an attorney at the firm of Adams Leclair LLP, focusing on commercial litigation with an emphasis in construction contract litigation. He also brings experience in federal employment litigation from his work as an attorney at the firm of Thomas & Solomon LLP.

Cook graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School, where he was selected as a legal writing student instructor.

HCR employees become registered nurses

Two employees of HCR Home Care recently became registered nurses, one of them thanks to a grant from the Brighton company’s nonprofit partner organization, HCR Cares.

Rosa Arroyo earned her RN at the Universidad Del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she is working toward her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Arroyo joined the company in 2004, and worked as a home health aide, interpreter, service facilitator and telehealth liaison. She recently started working in the field as an RN case manager.

Arroyo’s studies were partly made possible through a grant from HCR Cares.

Maidelis Mulet Marrero earned her RN from EDP University of Puerto Rico. A home health aide at HCR since 2018, Marrero joined the company’s East Team as an RN case manager in the Finger Lakes region. Her goal is to transition to HCR’s transcultural team.