NOTABLE NAMES

Webster attorney joins Vahey Getz LLP

Daniel Galan, of Webster, recently joined Vahey Getz LLP in Rochester as an associate attorney.

Galan previously was an associate attorney in insurance defense at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone LLP in Brooklyn. In this role, he represented clients in all facets of pretrial litigation. He also was an associate at Faust Goetz Schenker & Blee LLP in New York and a law clerk at Mauro Lilling Naparty LLP.

Galan earned his Juris Doctor from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, where he was an article editor for the Hofstra Labor & Employment Law Journal.