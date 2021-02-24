NOTABLE NAMES

Pittsford adviser among Forbes’ best in state

Thorley Wealth Management, a provider of financial services in Pittsford, announced that Elizabeth Thorley was named to Forbes’ list of best-in-state wealth advisers for 2021.

According to Forbes, the ranking spotlights top advisers across the country who were nominated by their firms. List makers are determined based on in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list — a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to our clients and service we provide,” Thorley said. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”