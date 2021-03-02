Local students receive Howard Hanson awards

The Rochester Piano Teachers’ Guild annually awards the Howard Hanson Certificate of Merit to high school seniors who exhibit excellence in piano performance.

This year’s winners are Joshua Fugate, Emma Garry, Daniel Yihan Mao, Serena Yang and Henry Ye.

Fugate, of Rochester, is the piano student of Gary Palmer and will graduate from the Hochstein Honors Certificate program. He is a four-time winner of the Hochstein Merit Scholarship on violin. Fugate also composes music and arranged multiple pieces for chamber performances. He is a member of the Roberts Wesleyan College Community Orchestra.

Garry, of Honeoye Falls, is the piano student of Mary Jane Jones and attends Honeoye Falls-Lima High School. She is a Gold Cup recipient and was chosen to play in the Gold Cup Honors Recital. Garry received a "superior plus" rating in Piano Guild auditions.

Mao, of Brighton, is the piano student of Patricia Hanson and attends Brighton High School. He is a candidate for the Eastman Community Music School's pre-collegiate diploma in piano with honors. Mao is the producer for his school’s morning announcement show, president of the Mastermind team, vice president of DECA and committee chairperson for Model U.N.

Yang, of Penfield, is the piano student of Bonnie Choi and attends Penfield High School. She received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the American Chemical Society’s Outstanding High School AP Chemistry Award. Yang also plays the violin.

Ye is the piano student of Barbara Noval and attends Pittsford Mendon High School. He received three Gold Cups in the RPTG Gold Cup Festival. Ye interned at the Center for Imaging Science at Rochester Institute of Technology and is a member of the National Honor Society.

The certificate is named in honor of Howard Hanson, an American composer, conductor, educator and director of the Eastman School of Music from 1924 to 1964.