NOTABLE NAMES

National Guard promotes Victor soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Dylan Sasso, of Victor, to the rank of private first class.

Sasso serves with the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Constellation execs take on expanded roles

Constellation Brands Inc., a beverage alcohol company in Victor, recently announced new and expanded responsibilities for two members of its Executive Management Committee.

Mallika Monteiro will assume expanded responsibilities as executive vice president and chief growth, strategy and digital officer. In addition to her current responsibilities, she will take on leading the company’s media initiatives, including digital marketing, three-tier e-commerce and Constellation Ventures.

Jim Sabia, who has served as executive VP and chief marketing officer since 2018, assumed the newly created role of executive VP and managing director, beer division, with responsibility for leading the division’s operations services and commercial business functions.

Victor resident joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners in Pittsford recently welcomed Thomas Queri, of Victor, to lead the expansion and transformation of RDGwealth.

Queri, in partnership with adviser Andy Roberts, will focus on increasing collaboration between wealth management and other teams within the firm, and designing a platform to enable financial advisers to grow with RDG+Partners while maintaining full ownership of their practices.

Queri brings more than 25 years of experience to RDGwealth. He spent most of his career serving his own clientele while growing organizations by recruiting, training and developing financial advisers. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and holds the chartered financial consultant credential from the American College of Financial Services.