NOTABLE NAMES

Webster Presbyterian welcomes new pastor

Webster Presbyterian Church, 980 Ridge Road, recently welcomed the Rev. Philip Davis Sr. as its new pastor.

Davis graduated from the Union Theological Seminary of New York. He was ordained in 1997 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn, and has served Presbyterian and American Baptist churches in the Rochester area since 2003. “Is this love?” is the guiding question to his theology, ministry and approach to living.

Webster Presbyterian offers in-person and virtual services at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Call 585-265-9700 by noon Saturday each week to reserve a spot. Services are streamed via Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Visit websterpres.org for information.

Rochester RHIO announces staff promotions

Rochester RHIO promoted the following employees:

Eric Bielski, of Fairport, was promoted to chief information security officer. Denise DiNoto, of Irondequoit, was named chief engagement officer.

Judy Mendoza, of Caledonia, was promoted to director of communications. Andrea Richardson, of Hilton, was named chief information officer.