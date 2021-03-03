Webster’s RCare announces leadership change

Myron Kowal, CEO and founder of RCare Inc., announced his retirement from the Webster company. Jeffrey Knauss will acquire the business and serve as CEO.

Kowal started RCare when a bed-ridden family member couldn’t advocate for help successfully. Acquiring basic parts from RadioShack, he got to work building his first nurse call system.

Kowal continued to improve these systems for the eldercare community and caregivers. He said residents need to be able to advocate for themselves and know that when they call for help, it is going to arrive.

RCare has been installed in nearly 1,400 facilities since its founding in 2006. It was recognized as a Top 100 company by the Rochester Business Journal and Kowal was named a COVID-19 Hero for RCare’s work during the pandemic. Their systems help ensure more than 100,000 calls per day are answered.

“Passing the RCare torch is bittersweet,” Kowal said. “It was absolutely critical to find a successor who would continue to grow RCare and who would never relent in the mission to be the voice of the elder. I’m grateful that Jeffrey Knauss answered the call. I know he’ll continue to provide the innovation and the vision that will allow caregivers to provide better care.”

Webster native Knauss spent 27 years refining his skills in all aspects of the value chain, from marketing and engineering to research and development. He has experience in business strategy development, product development and sales channel management.

“Two things about RCare stood out: the location in the community where I grew up, and the impassioned focus on improving the lives of not just elders, but also those who care for them,” Knauss said.

Knauss credited his eight years as vice chairman of the board at the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center in Rochester for “spark[ing] a deep admiration and gratitude for the support that nurses provide not just medically, but emotionally for their patients. It was the nurses that made their mission possible.”

Knauss looks forward to continuing to drive the RCare mission, creating products that help caregivers do what they do best. He also is excited to build a legacy of his own at RCare.

“I look forward to generating continued growth in this local community, which is my hometown,” he said.

Kowal will continue his relationship with RCare as chairman of the board.