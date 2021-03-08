CEO retiring from Rochester RHIO

Jill Eisenstein, president and CEO of Rochester RHIO, announced her plans to retire at the end of August. A national search is underway for her successor.

Eisenstein has contributed to the health information exchange for 15 years and became CEO in 2015. She plans to stay involved in the health care community through consulting projects and volunteer roles.

“Rochester RHIO’s evolution has been remarkable,” Eisenstein said. “Never could I have imagined the advanced technologies we’ve developed, the services we’ve created, the thousands of caregivers we reach and our ability to better the lives of 1.5 million residents across the Greater Finger Lakes region and beyond.

“Our next CEO won’t only be joining one of the most progressive health information exchanges in the country; she or he will also be working with some of the smartest and most caring people in the health care information technology field.”

The CEO search is overseen by a subcommittee of the board of directors, including Eisenstein, with external assistance to attract a highly qualified candidate pool. The effort is expected to take several months.

“It’s hard to convey how much we admire Jill’s insights and abilities to steer the RHIO through the complexities associated with health information exchange,” said Ann Marie Cook, board chairperson. “Thanks to her leadership, we have a deeply experienced management team and staff, outstanding infrastructure, committed funding and a veteran board of directors — momentum that will continue.”