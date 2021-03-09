Greece Chamber accepting Hall of Fame nominations

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 31st annual Youth Hall of Fame Awards through April 2.

This award honors outstanding 11th and 12th grade students who demonstrated exceptional personal growth and development through their achievements and contributions to the community.

Nominees must be enrolled in an area public, private, parochial or charter school. The Awards Committee considers students who are exceptional volunteers, give service to the community or other peers, are outstanding employees, overcome a personal tragedy and/or coped with a life challenge physically, socially or mentally.

“Each year, I am just amazed at the remarkable young people that we have in our community,” said Sarah Lentini, Chamber president and CEO. “They step up and achieve not only in areas like school and sports, but they give back in ways many adults don’t. We look for young people who are working to be the best they can be in a variety of areas and often in the face of adversity. Not every story is the same, but every story is amazing.”

Area residents, high school teachers, counselors and administrators, businesses, youth agencies and service organizations are encouraged to nominate students they think are deserving of an award.

Email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for a nomination form. Applications can be sent via email or by mail to the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, New York, 14626.