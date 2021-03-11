NOTABLE NAMES

Victor resident joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners in Pittsford recently welcomed Thomas Queri, of Victor, to lead the expansion and transformation of RDGwealth.

Queri, in partnership with adviser Andy Roberts, will focus on increasing collaboration between wealth management and other teams within the firm, and designing a platform to enable financial advisers to grow with RDG+Partners while maintaining full ownership of their practices.

Queri brings more than 25 years of experience to RDGwealth. He spent most of his career serving his own clientele while growing organizations by recruiting, training and developing financial advisers. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and holds the chartered financial consultant credential from the American College of Financial Services.

Victor student named to National Honor Society

On Nov. 13, Lauren Scarsella was advised by the Victor Central School District that she was selected for membership in the National Honor Society.

Lauren was selected by faculty in consideration of her continued leadership, service, character and academic standing.

In lieu of an in-person event, due to Covid 19, a formal pre-corded online induction ceremony was scheduled for the week of Dec. 7.