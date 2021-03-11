NOTABLE NAMES

Chili resident promoted to SWBR senior associate

SWBR, a design firm headquartered in Rochester, recently promoted administrative department manager Pauline Vieira, of Chili, to senior associate.

Vieira, a Navy veteran, joined SWBR in 2015 and has led the administrative department since 2017. She manages administrative support for the firm, while providing guidance and training to her team.

As a senior associate, Vieira will have increased involvement in strategic planning initiatives, present firm-wide educational sessions and develop new processes and procedures.